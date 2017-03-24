Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.4138 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This is a boost from Pattern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Shares of Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) opened at 20.21 on Friday. Pattern Energy Group has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $25.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.73. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.77 billion.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.00 by $0.16. The business earned $81.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.84 million. Pattern Energy Group had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pattern Energy Group will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Pattern Energy Group Inc (PEGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 29th” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/pattern-energy-group-inc-pegi-to-go-ex-dividend-on-march-29th.html.

PEGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pattern Energy Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Macquarie lowered Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Pattern Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc initiated coverage on Pattern Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Pattern Energy Group in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pattern Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

In other Pattern Energy Group news, Director Patricia S. Bellinger bought 3,000 shares of Pattern Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.74 per share, with a total value of $59,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at $350,148.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pattern Energy Group

Pattern Energy Group Inc is an independent power company focused on owning and operating power projects. The Company holds interests in over 18 wind power projects located in the United States, Canada and Chile with total capacity of over 2,644 megawatts (MW). Each of its projects has contracted to sell its output pursuant to a power sale agreement.

Receive News & Ratings for Pattern Energy Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pattern Energy Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.