Pattern Energy Group Inc (PEGI) Receives $24.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pattern Energy Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pattern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Pattern Energy Group in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc started coverage on Pattern Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pattern Energy Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

In other Pattern Energy Group news, Director Patricia S. Bellinger bought 3,000 shares of Pattern Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.74 per share, with a total value of $59,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,148.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Pattern Energy Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Pattern Energy Group during the third quarter valued at about $340,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pattern Energy Group by 2,357.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Pattern Energy Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 490,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,031,000 after buying an additional 9,471 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Pattern Energy Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 128,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) opened at 20.21 on Tuesday. The company’s market capitalization is $1.77 billion. Pattern Energy Group has a one year low of $17.69 and a one year high of $25.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.73.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $81.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.84 million. Pattern Energy Group had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Pattern Energy Group will post $0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4138 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This is a boost from Pattern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. Pattern Energy Group’s payout ratio is -428.95%.

About Pattern Energy Group

Pattern Energy Group Inc is an independent power company focused on owning and operating power projects. The Company holds interests in over 18 wind power projects located in the United States, Canada and Chile with total capacity of over 2,644 megawatts (MW). Each of its projects has contracted to sell its output pursuant to a power sale agreement.

