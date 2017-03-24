Pattern Energy Group Inc (PEGI) Downgraded by Macquarie to “Neutral”

Macquarie lowered shares of Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PEGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pattern Energy Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pattern Energy Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc started coverage on shares of Pattern Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued an outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Pattern Energy Group in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Pattern Energy Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pattern Energy Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.38.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) traded up 0.89% during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.39. 252,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s market capitalization is $1.78 billion. Pattern Energy Group has a 1-year low of $17.69 and a 1-year high of $25.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average is $20.73.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.00 by $0.16. The company earned $81.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.84 million. Pattern Energy Group had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pattern Energy Group will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.4138 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This is an increase from Pattern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pattern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -428.95%.

In other news, Director Patricia S. Bellinger bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.74 per share, for a total transaction of $59,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,148.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEGI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 14.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,540,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,124,000 after buying an additional 576,451 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,286,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,430,000 after buying an additional 888,100 shares during the period. Ecofin Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Ecofin Ltd. now owns 2,103,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,947,000 after buying an additional 415,727 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 868.0% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,229,000 after buying an additional 1,883,059 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 20.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,845,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,507,000 after buying an additional 319,459 shares during the period.

About Pattern Energy Group

Pattern Energy Group Inc is an independent power company focused on owning and operating power projects. The Company holds interests in over 18 wind power projects located in the United States, Canada and Chile with total capacity of over 2,644 megawatts (MW). Each of its projects has contracted to sell its output pursuant to a power sale agreement.

