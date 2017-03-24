Park Electrochemical Corp. (PKE) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.33% of Park Electrochemical Corp. worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Park Electrochemical Corp. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,871,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,556,000 after buying an additional 84,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Park Electrochemical Corp. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,060,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,781,000 after buying an additional 20,390 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Park Electrochemical Corp. by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,017,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,984,000 after buying an additional 58,200 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Park Electrochemical Corp. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 807,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,066,000 after buying an additional 6,774 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Park Electrochemical Corp. by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,770,000 after buying an additional 33,139 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE) opened at 18.26 on Friday. Park Electrochemical Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.93 and its 200-day moving average is $17.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.47 million, a PE ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Park Electrochemical Corp. had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 6.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Park Electrochemical Corp. will post $0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Park Electrochemical Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.18%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/park-electrochemical-corp-pke-shares-sold-by-new-york-state-teachers-retirement-system.html.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PKE shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Park Electrochemical Corp. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park Electrochemical Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

About Park Electrochemical Corp.

Park Electrochemical Corp. is a global advanced materials company. The Company develops, manufactures, markets and sells digital and radio frequency (RF)/microwave printed circuit materials products principally for the telecommunications and Internet infrastructure and high-end computing markets and advanced composite materials, parts and assemblies and low-volume tooling products for the aerospace markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Park Electrochemical Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Electrochemical Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.