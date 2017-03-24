PAREXEL International Co. (PRXL) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its position in PAREXEL International Co. (NASDAQ:PRXL) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,538 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.16% of PAREXEL International worth $40,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRXL. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of PAREXEL International during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of PAREXEL International during the third quarter worth about $1,911,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new position in shares of PAREXEL International during the third quarter worth about $464,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of PAREXEL International by 9.1% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 560,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,926,000 after buying an additional 46,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PAREXEL International by 10.3% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 14,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAREXEL International Co. (NASDAQ:PRXL) opened at 61.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.49 and a 200-day moving average of $64.99. PAREXEL International Co. has a 52-week low of $51.16 and a 52-week high of $72.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.82.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/parexel-international-co-prxl-shares-sold-by-fmr-llc.html.

PRXL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of PAREXEL International in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAREXEL International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut shares of PAREXEL International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of PAREXEL International in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of PAREXEL International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.14.

In related news, insider Gadi Saarony sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $150,055.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,984.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sybrand Pretorius sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $524,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About PAREXEL International

PAREXEL International Corporation (PAREXEL) is a biopharmaceutical outsourcing services company. The Company provides a range of expertise in clinical research, clinical logistics, medical communications, consulting, commercialization, and technology products and services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries.

Receive News & Ratings for PAREXEL International Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAREXEL International Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.