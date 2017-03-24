PAREXEL International Co. (PRXL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of PAREXEL International Co. (NASDAQ:PRXL) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAREXEL International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI cut PAREXEL International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a hold rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of PAREXEL International in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price target on PAREXEL International from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut PAREXEL International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.14.

PAREXEL International (NASDAQ:PRXL) traded up 1.13% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,342 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.49 and its 200 day moving average is $64.99. PAREXEL International has a one year low of $51.16 and a one year high of $72.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.82.

In related news, insider Gadi Saarony sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $150,055.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,984.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sybrand Pretorius sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $524,216.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clinton Group Inc. raised its position in PAREXEL International by 775.2% in the third quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 38,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PAREXEL International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,057,000. BTIM Corp. bought a new position in PAREXEL International during the third quarter worth about $14,463,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. raised its position in PAREXEL International by 4.8% in the third quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. now owns 292,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,323,000 after buying an additional 13,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in PAREXEL International by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,131,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,504,000 after buying an additional 61,474 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PAREXEL International

PAREXEL International Corporation (PAREXEL) is a biopharmaceutical outsourcing services company. The Company provides a range of expertise in clinical research, clinical logistics, medical communications, consulting, commercialization, and technology products and services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries.

