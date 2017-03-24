PagnatoKarp Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Target Co. (TGT)

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC acquired a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,550 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Alpha Management LP boosted its stake in Target by 118.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Alpha Management LP now owns 29,911 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 16,235 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Target by 6.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,849,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $333,040,000 after buying an additional 292,180 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Target by 3.9% in the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,321 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Target by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 112,116 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,700,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aetna Inc. PA bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth $10,470,000. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) opened at 53.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.12. The firm has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.63. Target Co. has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $84.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. Target had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company earned $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post $4.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.93%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vetr raised Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.98 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up from $79.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Instinet decreased their price objective on Target to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Target from $72.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.79.

In related news, insider Cathy R. Smith purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald R. Knauss purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.86 per share, for a total transaction of $548,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,404.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 19,000 shares of company stock worth $1,073,750 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation offers everyday essentials and merchandise to its customers. The Company sells a range of general merchandise and food through its store and digital channels. The Company’s general merchandise stores offer an edited food assortment, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy and frozen items.

