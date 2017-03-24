Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCRX) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Thursday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PCRX has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. HC Wainwright set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, November 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price objective on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.73.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) traded up 0.32% during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.10. 328,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s market cap is $1.77 billion. Pacira Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $65.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.93.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company earned $72.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.08 million. Pacira Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pacira Pharmaceuticals will post $0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacira Pharmaceuticals news, CEO David M. Stack sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $576,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President James S. Scibetta sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $770,600.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 29,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,978.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development, commercialization and manufacture of pharmaceutical products, based on its DepoFoam drug delivery technology, for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. Its primary focus lies in the development of non-opioid products for postsurgical pain control.

