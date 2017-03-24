Pacific Crest Initiates Coverage on Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (VIPS)

Equities researchers at Pacific Crest began coverage on shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Pacific Crest’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.19% from the company’s previous close.

VIPS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.80 price objective on shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.95.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) opened at 13.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average is $12.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.64. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $17.41.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxford Asset Management acquired a new stake in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Tdam USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – by 25.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd – Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited is a holding company. The Company is an online discount retailer for brands in China. The Company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales mainly on its vip.com Website. The Company’s segment is sales, product distribution and offering of goods on its online platforms.

