Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Pacific Biosciences exhibited a promising fourth quarter of 2016, squarely beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. In the past six months, the company’s share price underperformed the broader industry trend. Solid contribution from the Instrument and Consumable revenue platforms is a significant positive. We are also upbeat about the higher margin sales of the SequelTM System. However, headwinds related to the limited availability of SMRT cells (Single Molecule, Real-Time) for the Sequel system, flat contractual revenues in the last reported quarter and higher non-cash operating expenses are expected to mar the prospects over the long haul. Further more, the company expects the first-quarter of 2017 revenues to be lower than the fourth quarter, courtesy of the decline in contractual revenues.”

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Biosciences of California has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.27.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) traded up 2.40% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.12. 250,377 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s market cap is $474.75 million. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.50. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $10.75.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. The business earned $25.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.84 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 75.50% and a negative net margin of 81.99%. Pacific Biosciences of California’s revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California will post ($0.88) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/pacific-biosciences-of-california-pacb-lowered-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 30,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 36.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops and manufactures sequencing systems to help scientists resolve genetically complex problems. The Company’s Single Molecule, Real-Time (SMRT) technology enables single molecule, real-time detection of biological processes. Based on its SMRT technology, the Company has introduced the PacBio RS II System.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.