Oxford Industries Inc (OXM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Industries Inc.’s primary business is the design, manufacture, marketing and sale of consumer apparel products in the popular to better price ranges. Substantially all of their distribution facilities, offices and customers are located in the United States. Oxford is organized into four operating groups that reflect four major product lines: Oxford Shirt Group, Lanier Clothes, Oxford Slacks and the Oxford Womenswear Group. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OXM. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet cut Oxford Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut Oxford Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. DA Davidson set a $81.00 target price on Oxford Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wunderlich restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) traded up 4.77% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,363 shares. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $76.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.29 million, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.94.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $261 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post $3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Oxford Industries Inc (OXM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/oxford-industries-inc-oxm-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold.html.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Integre Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc is an apparel company. The Company designs, sources, markets and distributes products bearing the trademarks of its owned Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer lifestyle brands, as well as certain licensed and private label apparel products. The Company’s business is primarily operated through its Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Lanier Apparel operating groups.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.