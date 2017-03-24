Oxford Industries Inc (OXM) PT Lowered to $64.00

Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) had its target price reduced by analysts at Citigroup Inc to $64.00 in a research note issued on Friday. Citigroup Inc’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OXM. Wunderlich reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Oxford Industries from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Oxford Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) opened at 53.46 on Friday. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $51.35 and a 12 month high of $76.19. The company has a market cap of $896.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.94.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The firm earned $261 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.28 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post $3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diker Management LLC increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 88.0% in the third quarter. Diker Management LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 4.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 177,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,997,000 after buying an additional 6,739 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,032,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,933,000 after buying an additional 78,875 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 309.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 139.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 14,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc is an apparel company. The Company designs, sources, markets and distributes products bearing the trademarks of its owned Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer lifestyle brands, as well as certain licensed and private label apparel products. The Company’s business is primarily operated through its Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Lanier Apparel operating groups.

