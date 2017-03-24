Oxford Industries Inc (OXM) PT Lowered to $53.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.86% from the company’s previous close.

OXM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Oxford Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.88.

Shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) opened at 53.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $896.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.94. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $51.35 and a 52-week high of $76.19.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.29. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $261 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post $3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the third quarter worth $193,000. Integre Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 1.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc is an apparel company. The Company designs, sources, markets and distributes products bearing the trademarks of its owned Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer lifestyle brands, as well as certain licensed and private label apparel products. The Company’s business is primarily operated through its Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Lanier Apparel operating groups.

