Oxford Industries Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (OXM)

Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

Shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) opened at 53.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.78 and a 200 day moving average of $61.94. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $51.35 and a 1-year high of $76.19. The stock has a market cap of $896.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.42.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company earned $261 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post $3.59 EPS for the current year.

OXM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc reduced their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries to $64.00 in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Saturday, December 10th. DA Davidson set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wunderlich reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc is an apparel company. The Company designs, sources, markets and distributes products bearing the trademarks of its owned Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer lifestyle brands, as well as certain licensed and private label apparel products. The Company’s business is primarily operated through its Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Lanier Apparel operating groups.

