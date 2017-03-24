Oxford BioMedica plc (OXB) Insider Lorenzo Tallarigo Purchases 49,468 Shares

Oxford BioMedica plc (LON:OXB) insider Lorenzo Tallarigo purchased 49,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of £2,473.40 ($3,054.71).

Lorenzo Tallarigo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 24th, Lorenzo Tallarigo purchased 67,165 shares of Oxford BioMedica plc stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £2,686.60 ($3,318.02).

Oxford BioMedica plc (LON:OXB) opened at 5.004 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 144.69 million. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.92. Oxford BioMedica plc has a one year low of GBX 2.98 and a one year high of GBX 6.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8 ($0.10) price target on shares of Oxford BioMedica plc in a report on Friday, March 17th. N+1 Singer restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) price target on shares of Oxford BioMedica plc in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Oxford BioMedica plc Company Profile

Oxford BioMedica plc is a gene and cell therapy company. The Company is engaged in lentiviral vector and cell therapy research, development and production. The Company’s segments include Partnering, and R&D. The Partnering segment provides lentiviral vector bioprocessing and process development services to partners.

