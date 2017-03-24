Owens Realty Mortgage Inc (ORM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Owens Realty Mortgage Inc (NYSE:ORM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of Owens Realty Mortgage (NYSE:ORM) opened at 17.24 on Friday. Owens Realty Mortgage has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $19.16. The company has a market cap of $176.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.51.

Owens Realty Mortgage (NYSE:ORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.33. Equities analysts predict that Owens Realty Mortgage will post $2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Realty Mortgage Company Profile

Owens Realty Mortgage, Inc is a specialty finance company that focuses on the origination, investment and management of commercial real estate loans, primarily in the Western United States. The Company’s segments include commercial real estate, residential real estate and land loans. The Company provides short-term loans to small and middle-market investors and developers that require speed and flexibility.

