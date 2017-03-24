Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the five research firms that are covering the firm. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OMI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $36.00 price objective on Owens & Minor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) traded up 0.486% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.105. The stock had a trading volume of 174,204 shares. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $30.43 and a 1-year high of $41.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.378 and a beta of 0.97.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.16%. The business earned $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post $1.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.74%.

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Charles C. Colpo sold 8,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $317,224.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,928.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig R. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $716,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,902.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,952,924. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Owens & Minor by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,318,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,264,000 after buying an additional 184,533 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Owens & Minor by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,364,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,441,000 after buying an additional 33,240 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Owens & Minor by 1.6% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,337,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,456,000 after buying an additional 20,458 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Owens & Minor by 109.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 942,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,721,000 after buying an additional 492,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Owens & Minor by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 911,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,655,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc is a global healthcare services company. The Company provides supply chain assistance to the providers of healthcare services and the manufacturers of healthcare products, supplies and devices in the United States and Europe. The Company operates in two segments: Domestic and International.

