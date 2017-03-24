Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Holds Position in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. maintained its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trent Capital Management Inc. NC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Integrated Wealth Counsel LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 17.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Coconut Grove Bank increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 54.9% in the third quarter. Coconut Grove Bank now owns 2,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 10.5% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) opened at 55.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.44. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $43.55 and a 1-year high of $59.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.98.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company earned $21.60 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post $4.20 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/osterweis-capital-management-inc-holds-position-in-wells-fargo-co-wfc.html.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Vetr downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.64 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 26th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.21.

In related news, insider David M. Carroll sold 117,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $6,946,890.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a financial services company, which offers banking, insurance, trust and investments, mortgage banking, investment banking, retail banking, brokerage, and consumer and commercial finance. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.