Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on April 17th

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0297 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) opened at 11.27 on Friday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.58. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 37.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

