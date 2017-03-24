Oribel Capital Management LP Takes Position in Visa Inc (V)

Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $312,745,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Visa by 719.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,445,162 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $268,897,000 after buying an additional 3,024,860 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 441.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,594,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $202,423,000 after buying an additional 2,115,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,748,981 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,456,063,000 after buying an additional 2,111,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at about $173,670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) opened at 88.86 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $73.25 and a 12 month high of $92.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.92 and its 200 day moving average is $82.83. The company has a market cap of $206.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit-card processor reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 38.30% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post $3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America Corp upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.12 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Vetr upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.57 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.31.

In related news, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 11,139 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $957,397.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,220.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 125,372 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $10,749,395.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 365,769 shares in the company, valued at $31,361,034.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc (Visa) is a payments technology company that connects consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners and government entities to electronic payments. The Company operates through payment services segment. The Company enables global commerce through the transfer of value and information among the participants.

