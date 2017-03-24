Organovo Holdings Inc (ONVO) Given $4.50 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONVO) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 0.00 () from the four brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $4.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.10) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Organovo Holdings an industry rank of 106 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have weighed in on ONVO shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Organovo Holdings in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Organovo Holdings in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc. started coverage on Organovo Holdings in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Organovo Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Organovo Holdings in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Shares of Organovo Holdings (NASDAQ:ONVO) traded up 3.821% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.125. The company had a trading volume of 330,090 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.40. Organovo Holdings has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $4.99.

Organovo Holdings (NASDAQ:ONVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Organovo Holdings had a negative return on equity of 60.17% and a negative net margin of 911.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. The business’s revenue was up 248.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Organovo Holdings will post ($0.39) EPS for the current year.

In other Organovo Holdings news, CEO Keith Murphy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $92,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Organovo Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $1,547,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Organovo Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $1,030,000. Quotient Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Organovo Holdings during the third quarter valued at $355,000. Trent Capital Management Inc. NC acquired a new stake in Organovo Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Organovo Holdings by 171.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 69,800 shares during the last quarter. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

