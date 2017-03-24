Orange SA (ORAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORAN shares. HSBC Holdings plc raised Orange SA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Orange SA in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) opened at 15.88 on Tuesday. Orange SA has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $17.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.21. The company has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.78.

About Orange SA

Orange SA is a telecommunications operator. The Company also provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The Company’s segments include France, Spain, Poland, Belgium and Luxembourg, Central European countries, Africa and Middle East, Enterprise, and International Carriers & Shared Services.

