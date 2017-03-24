Orange SA (ORA) Given a €20.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €20.00 ($21.51) price target on Orange SA (EPA:ORA) in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank AG set a €16.80 ($18.06) target price on shares of Orange SA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €21.00 ($22.58) target price on shares of Orange SA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Orange SA in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Orange SA in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc set a €17.00 ($18.28) target price on shares of Orange SA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €17.31 ($18.61).

Orange SA (EPA:ORA) traded down 1.01% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €14.65. 4,912,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Orange SA has a 1-year low of €12.38 and a 1-year high of €15.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €14.49 and its 200 day moving average is €14.13. The stock has a market capitalization of €38.97 billion and a PE ratio of 14.13.

About Orange SA

Orange SA is a telecommunications operator. The Company also provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The Company’s segments include France, Spain, Poland, Belgium and Luxembourg, Central European countries, Africa and Middle East, Enterprise, and International Carriers & Shared Services.

