Oracle Co. (ORCL) CEO Safra Catz Sells 819,829 Shares

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) CEO Safra Catz sold 819,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $36,908,701.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,281,689 shares in the company, valued at $57,701,638.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Safra Catz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Safra Catz sold 109,572 shares of Oracle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $4,946,080.08.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Safra Catz sold 3,000,000 shares of Oracle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $134,970,000.00.

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) remained flat at $44.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4,535,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $184.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.46 and its 200-day moving average is $40.11. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $37.62 and a one year high of $46.99.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The company earned $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post $2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Bank of America Corp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.58 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.81.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 4.5% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 64.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,293 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation (Oracle) provides products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology (IT) environments, including application, platform and infrastructure. The Company’s businesses include cloud and on-premise software, hardware and services. Its cloud and on-premise software business consists of three segments, including cloud software and on-premise software, which includes Software as a Service (SaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) offerings, cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and software license updates and product support.

