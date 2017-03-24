Oppenheimer Holdings Weighs in on Church & Dwight Co., Inc.’s Q2 2017 Earnings (CHD)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings dropped their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for Church & Dwight Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst R. Parikh now expects that the brokerage will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for Church & Dwight Co.’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.03 EPS.
Church & Dwight Co. (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Church & Dwight Co. had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm earned $896 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CHD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Church & Dwight Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays PLC set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight Co. and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank AG cut shares of Church & Dwight Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight Co. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.10.
Shares of Church & Dwight Co. (NYSE:CHD) opened at 50.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight Co. has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $53.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.15 and a 200 day moving average of $46.69.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Church & Dwight Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.69%.
In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $993,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,570 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,950.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $867,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,520.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,400 shares of company stock worth $3,110,542 in the last 90 days. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in Church & Dwight Co. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight Co. by 97.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight Co. during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Church & Dwight Co. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Church & Dwight Co. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.
About Church & Dwight Co.
Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures and markets a range of household, personal care and specialty products. The Company operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, which includes consumer products, as well as other household and personal care products; Consumer International, which markets a range of personal care products, household and over-the-counter products in international markets, and Specialty Products Division (SPD), a producer of sodium bicarbonate.
