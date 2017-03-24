Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings dropped their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for Church & Dwight Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst R. Parikh now expects that the brokerage will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for Church & Dwight Co.’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Church & Dwight Co. (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Church & Dwight Co. had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm earned $896 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/oppenheimer-holdings-weighs-in-on-church-dwight-co-inc-s-q2-2017-earnings-chd.html.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CHD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Church & Dwight Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays PLC set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight Co. and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank AG cut shares of Church & Dwight Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight Co. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.10.

Shares of Church & Dwight Co. (NYSE:CHD) opened at 50.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight Co. has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $53.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.15 and a 200 day moving average of $46.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Church & Dwight Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $993,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,570 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,950.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $867,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,520.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,400 shares of company stock worth $3,110,542 in the last 90 days. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in Church & Dwight Co. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight Co. by 97.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight Co. during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Church & Dwight Co. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Church & Dwight Co. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight Co.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures and markets a range of household, personal care and specialty products. The Company operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, which includes consumer products, as well as other household and personal care products; Consumer International, which markets a range of personal care products, household and over-the-counter products in international markets, and Specialty Products Division (SPD), a producer of sodium bicarbonate.

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.