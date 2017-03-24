Oppenheimer Holdings Comments on RH’s Q3 2018 Earnings (RH)

RH (NYSE:RH) – Analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings boosted their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RH in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the firm will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.32. Oppenheimer Holdings currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for RH’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RH. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of RH in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of RH from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen and Company set a $30.00 price target on shares of RH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays PLC set a $50.00 price target on shares of RH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a $35.00 price target on shares of RH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.09.

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH) traded down 0.05% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.01. 520,998 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.54. RH has a 12-month low of $24.41 and a 12-month high of $46.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 51.83 and a beta of 1.57.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. RH had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 1.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RH. Nokota Management LP boosted its stake in shares of RH by 176.9% in the fourth quarter. Nokota Management LP now owns 249,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after buying an additional 159,490 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the fourth quarter worth $10,438,000. Wallace Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the fourth quarter worth $8,308,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the fourth quarter worth $236,000.

RH Company Profile

RH, formerly Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc, is a luxury retailer in the home furnishings marketplace. The Company offers merchandise assortments across a range of categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, decor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The Company classifies its sales into furniture and non-furniture product lines.

