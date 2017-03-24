Oppenheimer Holdings Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for FedEx Co. (FDX)

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings reduced their FY2017 earnings estimates for FedEx in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the brokerage will earn $11.85 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $12.10. Oppenheimer Holdings currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for FedEx’s Q4 2017 earnings at $3.79 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $13.86 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $15.85 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $18.00 EPS.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks' consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.27. FedEx had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. FedEx's revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on FedEx in a report on Thursday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vetr raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.57 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.85.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) opened at 189.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.36. FedEx has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $201.57. The stock has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 34,580 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.22, for a total value of $6,612,387.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,062 shares in the company, valued at $14,735,795.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in FedEx by 0.9% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its position in FedEx by 2.2% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 664 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Coconut Grove Bank raised its position in FedEx by 2.2% in the third quarter. Coconut Grove Bank now owns 758 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in FedEx by 1.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in FedEx by 0.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,364 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation (FedEx) provides a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services through companies competing collectively, operating independently and managed collaboratively, under the FedEx brand. The Company’s segments include FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight and FedEx Services.

