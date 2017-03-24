Opko Health Inc. (OPK) CEO Buys $87,890.00 in Stock

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $87,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,520,918.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 5,800 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $45,530.00.

On Friday, March 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 9,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.19 per share, with a total value of $73,710.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 1,800 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $14,454.00.

On Friday, March 10th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 1,800 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $14,346.00.

On Thursday, March 9th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 3,600 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.84 per share, with a total value of $28,224.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 1,800 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $14,256.00.

On Friday, March 3rd, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 8,600 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $63,898.00.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 94,800 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.53 per share, with a total value of $713,844.00.

On Friday, February 24th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 3,600 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.45 per share, with a total value of $30,420.00.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 1,800 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.39 per share, with a total value of $15,102.00.

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) opened at 7.725 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $4.31 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average of $9.58. Opko Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $12.15.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Opko Health had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The company earned $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.82 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Opko Health Inc. will post ($0.10) EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPK. National Planning Corp boosted its stake in Opko Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. National Planning Corp now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Opko Health by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Opko Health by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Opko Health by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Opko Health by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period. 22.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Laidlaw reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Opko Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Standpoint Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.69.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc (OPKO) is a healthcare company. The Company operates through two segments: diagnostics and pharmaceutical. The pharmaceutical segment consists of its pharmaceutical operations in Chile, Mexico, Ireland, Israel and Spain, and its pharmaceutical research and development operations. The diagnostics segment primarily consists of its clinical laboratory operations.

