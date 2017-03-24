Ophthotech Corp (OPHT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ophthotech Corp (NASDAQ:OPHT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OPHT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Ophthotech Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup Inc lowered shares of Ophthotech Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised shares of Ophthotech Corp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Gabelli lowered shares of Ophthotech Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ophthotech Corp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPHT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Ophthotech Corp by 66.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Ophthotech Corp by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Ophthotech Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of Ophthotech Corp by 36.7% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 6,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Ophthotech Corp by 844.8% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 67,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 59,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ophthotech Corp (NASDAQ:OPHT) traded up 2.811% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.475. 448,722 shares of the company traded hands. Ophthotech Corp has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $65.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average of $22.97. The firm’s market capitalization is $124.43 million.

About Ophthotech Corp

Ophthotech Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company specializes in the development of therapeutics to treat diseases of the back of the eye, with a focus on developing therapeutics for age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its advanced product candidate is Fovista, which is for use in combination with anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) drugs.

