Ophir Energy Plc (LON:OPHR) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 100 ($1.24) to GBX 110 ($1.36) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OPHR. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.54) price objective on shares of Ophir Energy Plc in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Macquarie downgraded Ophir Energy Plc to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.17) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price objective on Ophir Energy Plc from GBX 105 ($1.30) to GBX 120 ($1.48) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised their price objective on Ophir Energy Plc from GBX 88 ($1.09) to GBX 105 ($1.30) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 98.73 ($1.22).

Ophir Energy Plc (LON:OPHR) opened at 85.50 on Friday. Ophir Energy Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 63.49 and a 52 week high of GBX 103.41. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 603.61 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 92.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 85.25.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Ophir Energy Plc (OPHR) PT Raised to GBX 110 at Credit Suisse Group AG” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/ophir-energy-plc-ophr-pt-raised-to-gbx-110-at-credit-suisse-group-ag.html.

About Ophir Energy Plc

Ophir Energy plc is an upstream oil and gas exploration and production company focused on Asia and Africa. The principal activity of the Company is the development of offshore and deepwater oil and gas exploration assets. The Company’s geographical segments are Africa, Asia and are head-quartered in London, United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Ophir Energy Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ophir Energy Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.