Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.00) per share for the quarter.

Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX) traded up 6.34% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.02. 47,449 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s market capitalization is $20.41 million. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.71. Onconova Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $8.17.

WARNING: “Onconova Therapeutics Inc (ONTX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/onconova-therapeutics-inc-ontx-scheduled-to-post-quarterly-earnings-on-monday.html.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company operates through the identification and development of oncology therapeutics segment. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company has created a targeted anti-cancer agents designed to work against specific cellular pathways that are important to cancer cells.

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.