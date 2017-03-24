Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc (OMED) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OMED) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the discovering and developing monoclonal antibody therapeutics for cancer stem cells. It utilizes its technologies to identify, isolate and evaluate CSCs, validate multiple potential targets and pathways critical to CSC self-renewal and differentiation and develop antibody and other protein-based therapeutics. The company serves the healthcare industry and cancer therapy patients. OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Redwood City, United States. “

OMED has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OMED) traded up 0.98% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.26. 28,822 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s market capitalization is $346.31 million. Oncomed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $15.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.29.

Oncomed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.08. Oncomed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 409.54% and a negative return on equity of 1,307.23%. The business earned $6.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Oncomed Pharmaceuticals will post ($0.98) earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc (OMED) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/oncomed-pharmaceuticals-inc-omed-upgraded-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

In other Oncomed Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 42,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $356,434.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Lewicki sold 9,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $70,005.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,676 shares of company stock valued at $523,949. 41.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals by 292.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 36,910 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 45,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals by 197.8% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 230,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 153,030 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,812,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,711,000 after buying an additional 472,669 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 46,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc (OncoMed) is a clinical development-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering and developing anti-cancer stem cell (CSC) and immuno-oncology therapeutics. The Company’s product candidates and preclinical programs include Demcizumab (Anti-DLL4, OMP-21M18), Tarextumab (Anti-Notch2/3, OMP-59R5), Vantictumab (anti-Fzd7, OMP-18R5), Ipafricept (Fzd8-Fc, OMP-54F28), Brontictuzumab (Anti-Notch1, OMP-52M51), Anti-DLL4/VEGF Bispecific (OMP-305B83), Anti-RSPO3 (OMP-131R10) and GITRL-Fc.

Receive News & Ratings for Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.