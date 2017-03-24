On The Beach Group PLC’s (OTB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of On The Beach Group PLC (LON:OTB) in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a GBX 365 ($4.51) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on OTB. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.14) target price on shares of On The Beach Group PLC in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Panmure Gordon restated a buy rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.01) target price on shares of On The Beach Group PLC in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd restated a buy rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.57) target price on shares of On The Beach Group PLC in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

On The Beach Group PLC (LON:OTB) traded up 1.87% during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 299.00. 109,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. On The Beach Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 173.80 and a 1-year high of GBX 326.00. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 390.00 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 295.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 250.98.

About On The Beach Group PLC

On the Beach Group plc is a United Kingdom-based online travel agent. The Company operates in two segments: Core and International. The Company’s core segment conducts its activity through the United Kingdom Website (UK). The Company’s international segment conducts its activity through Swedish Website (eBeach.se).

