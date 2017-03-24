ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) Receives $15.69 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.69.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor Corp in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Vetr raised ON Semiconductor Corp from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.60 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor Corp in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised ON Semiconductor Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor Corp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) opened at 14.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 1.96. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $16.06.

In other ON Semiconductor Corp news, COO William A. Schromm sold 18,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $259,658.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 448,774 shares in the company, valued at $6,282,836. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $68,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,444 shares of company stock worth $1,988,098 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp during the third quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp during the third quarter worth about $203,000.

ON Semiconductor Corp Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation offers a portfolio of analog, digital and mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs), standard products, image sensors and custom devices for customers to solve their design challenges in advanced electronic systems and products. The Company operates through four segments: Application Products Group, Image Sensor Group, Standard Products Group, and System Solutions Group.

