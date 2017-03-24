Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Shares Sold by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA cut its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 27.0% in the third quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. New York Life Trust Co. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 129.1% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) opened at 84.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.17 and its 200 day moving average is $84.58. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.28. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $75.61 and a one year high of $89.66.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 40.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post $5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.93%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMC. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

In other news, Treasurer Dennis E. Hewitt sold 1,400 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $119,196.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 37,175 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,079.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc is a holding company. The Company provides advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. The Company’s branded networks and agencies operate in all markets around the world and provide a range of services, which it groups into four disciplines: advertising, customer relationship management (CRM), public relations and specialty communications.

