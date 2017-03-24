Omeros Co. to Post FY2017 Earnings of ($1.01) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (OMER)

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2017 earnings estimates for shares of Omeros in a report issued on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Piros now expects that the brokerage will earn ($1.01) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.53). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OMER. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Omeros in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Omeros in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) opened at 11.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average of $10.52. The firm’s market cap is $497.82 million. Omeros has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $16.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMER. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Omeros by 3.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 25,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Omeros by 12.5% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 23,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Omeros by 0.4% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 959,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,711,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Omeros by 14.4% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 55,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omeros by 8.6% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 92,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 7,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.94% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing small-molecule and protein therapeutics for market, as well as orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies and disorders of the central nervous system. The Company’s marketed drug product, Omidria (phenylephrine and ketorolac injection), is used during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement.

