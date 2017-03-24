OHA Investment Corp (OHAI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 29th

OHA Investment Corp (NASDAQ:OHAI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, April 7th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of OHA Investment Corp (NASDAQ:OHAI) opened at 1.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average is $2.31. The stock’s market capitalization is $29.65 million. OHA Investment Corp has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $3.39.

OHA Investment Corp Company Profile

OHA Investment Corporation is a specialty finance company. The Company focuses primarily on providing direct lending solutions to middle market private companies across industry sectors. The Company’s investment portfolio includes debt securities and other investments in upstream exploration and production companies engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas properties in and along the Gulf Coast, in the state and federal waters of the Gulf of Mexico, and in the Permian Basin, Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain areas.

