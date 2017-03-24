OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, ” Being the largest electric utility in Oklahoma, OGE Energy’s well-positioned regulated utility and unregulated midstream gas businesses continue to carry low risk. Between 2017 and 2021, OGE Energy plans to spend a total capital of around $2.5 billion. The company continues to witness customer additions. Besides, OGE Energy’s share price has outperformed the Zacks categorized Utility-Electric power industry’s price in the last one year. Nevertheless, the company needs to watch out for stringent government regulations, volatility in commodity prices, challenges in the form of severe weather conditions and operational risks related to its transmission and distribution segments, going forward.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on OGE. Barclays PLC increased their price objective on OGE Energy Corp. from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $32.00 price objective on OGE Energy Corp. and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy Corp. currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) traded up 0.87% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 953,460 shares. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $37.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.52 and its 200 day moving average is $32.92.

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $530.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557 million. OGE Energy Corp. had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post $1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. OGE Energy Corp.’s payout ratio is currently 78.07%.

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $37,227.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,777 shares in the company, valued at $396,054.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in OGE Energy Corp. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 6,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 24,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 5,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. by 5.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy Corp.

OGE Energy Corp. (OGE Energy) is an energy and energy services provider offering physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas in the south central United States. The Company operates through two business segments: electric utility and natural gas midstream operations. The electric utility segment generates, transmits, distributes and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and western Arkansas.

