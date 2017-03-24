OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) opened at 11.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $485.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average of $12.12. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $14.48.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 8.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post $1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OFG Bancorp news, General Counsel Carlos Souffront sold 18,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $255,843.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 56,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,873.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ganesh Kumar sold 17,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $223,512.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,438 shares of company stock worth $1,248,022. 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “OFG Bancorp (OFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 29th” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/ofg-bancorp-ofg-to-go-ex-dividend-on-march-29th.html.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in providing banking and financial services through its subsidiaries. The Company provides banking and financial services to its clients through a range of banking and financial solutions, including commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; checking and savings accounts; financial planning, insurance, financial service, and investment brokerage, and corporate and individual trust and retirement services.

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.