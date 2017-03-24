Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (OZM) Receives $4.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (NYSE:OZM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on OZM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $3.00 price target on Och-Ziff Capital Management Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

In related news, insider Erez Elisha sold 27,669 shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $89,924.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,669 shares in the company, valued at $89,924.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P purchased 1,357,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $4,344,576.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,036,907 shares of company stock valued at $12,936,401 over the last quarter. Insiders own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OZM. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group during the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. CQS Cayman LP bought a new position in shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group during the third quarter worth approximately $703,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) opened at 2.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.25. The stock’s market capitalization is $432.68 million. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $4.78.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $281.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.83 million. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group had a negative net margin of 18.75% and a positive return on equity of 106.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Och-Ziff Capital Management Group will post $0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Company Profile

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (Och-Ziff) is an institutional alternative asset manager. The Company provides asset management services through its funds, which pursue a range of global investment opportunities. The Company operates through two segments: the Och-Ziff Funds and Other Operations.

