Ocera Therapeutics Inc (OCRX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OCRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday. They currently have $1.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ocera Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary compounds to treat acute and chronic orphan liver diseases. Ocera Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Tranzyme, Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Ocera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Aegis reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Ocera Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, March 11th. JMP Securities cut shares of Ocera Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Ocera Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.90.

Ocera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OCRX) traded up 4.8080% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.3101. 593,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s market capitalization is $30.92 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92. Ocera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $3.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ocera Therapeutics by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. VHCP Management LLC raised its stake in Ocera Therapeutics by 7.5% in the third quarter. VHCP Management LLC now owns 856,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Interwest Venture Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,621,000. VHCP Management II LLC increased its stake in shares of Ocera Therapeutics by 14.8% in the third quarter. VHCP Management II LLC now owns 1,088,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,184,000. 35.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocera Therapeutics Company Profile

Ocera Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on acute and chronic orphan liver diseases. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of its clinical candidate, OCR-002, for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy (HE). OCR-002 is a molecule, ornithine phenylacetate, which functions as an ammonia scavenger.

