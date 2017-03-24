Oceaneering International (OII) Now Covered by Analysts at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reissued a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a hold rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oceaneering International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Capital One Financial Corp. raised Oceaneering International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on Oceaneering International in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Oceaneering International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.50.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) traded down 0.32% during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.26. 392,903 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 101.04 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.98. Oceaneering International has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $36.92.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company earned $488 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Oceaneering International will post ($0.21) earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Oceaneering International (OII) Now Covered by Analysts at Tudor Pickering” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/oceaneering-international-oii-now-covered-by-analysts-at-tudor-pickering.html.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Oceaneering International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 230.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 328.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 7.1% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 99.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc is an oilfield provider of engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, with a focus on deep water applications. The Company’s business segments include services and products provided to the oil and gas industry (Oilfield), and all other services and products (Advanced Technologies).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.