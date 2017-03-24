Ocado Group PLC’s (OCDO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities Ltd

Numis Securities Ltd restated their buy rating on shares of Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a GBX 400 ($4.94) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HSBC Holdings plc reissued a reduce rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.47) price target on shares of Ocado Group PLC in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.72) target price on shares of Ocado Group PLC in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Ocado Group PLC in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.27) target price on shares of Ocado Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ocado Group PLC from GBX 476 ($5.88) to GBX 390 ($4.82) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocado Group PLC has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 309.45 ($3.82).

Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO) traded up 1.60% on Thursday, reaching GBX 246.90. 3,117,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s market cap is GBX 1.47 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 252.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 262.95. Ocado Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 203.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 352.13.

In other news, insider Tim Steiner sold 35,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.08), for a total transaction of £87,543.42 ($108,118.34). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 175 shares of company stock worth $45,721.

Ocado Group PLC Company Profile

Ocado Group plc is a United Kingdom-based online grocery retailer. The Company’s principal activities are grocery retailing and the development and monetization of Intellectual Property (IP) and technology used for the online retailing, logistics and distribution of grocery and consumer goods, derived from the United Kingdom.

