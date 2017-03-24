NWQ Investment Management Company LLC Purchases New Stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL)

NWQ Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company by 200.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Concannon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company by 33.8% in the third quarter. Concannon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) opened at 73.92 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52-week low of $63.43 and a 52-week high of $75.38. The company has a market capitalization of $65.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.60.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The firm earned $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Colgate-Palmolive Company had a return on equity of 4,897.09% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post $2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Colgate-Palmolive Company’s dividend payout ratio is 57.35%.

CL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Colgate-Palmolive Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. B. Riley lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive Company from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive Company from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive Company from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.77.

In other news, insider Patricia Verduin sold 3,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $252,939.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,624,434.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $528,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,701 shares of company stock valued at $838,766. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive Company

Colgate-Palmolive Company (Colgate) is a consumer products company, whose products are marketed in over 200 countries and territories throughout the world. The Company’s segments include Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care product segment is operated through over five geographic segments, which include North America, Latin America, Europe/South Pacific, Asia and Africa/Eurasia.

