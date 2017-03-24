NVR, Inc. (NVR) Stake Raised by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in NVR were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in NVR by 58.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in NVR by 16.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in NVR during the third quarter valued at $231,000. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its stake in NVR by 1.2% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NVR by 0.9% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) opened at 2052.37 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,478.04 and a 52-week high of $2,081.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,957.31 and a 200 day moving average of $1,718.25. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.56.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $37.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $33.09 by $4.71. The business earned $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. NVR had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 32.60%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $31.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post $128.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America Corp raised shares of NVR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,187.00.

In related news, insider Robert W. Henley sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,941.36, for a total transaction of $10,704,659.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,704,659.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,874.61, for a total transaction of $3,306,812.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,845,866.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,300 shares of company stock valued at $36,770,803. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR, Inc is engaged in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. The Company’s segments are Homebuilding Mid Atlantic, Homebuilding North East, Homebuilding Mid East, Homebuilding South East and Mortgage Banking. Its Homebuilding Mid Atlantic segment operates in various geographic regions, which include Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware and Washington, District of Columbia (DC).

