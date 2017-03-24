NutriSystem Inc. (NTRI) Stock Rating Lowered by Barrington Research

NutriSystem Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRI) was downgraded by Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NTRI. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of NutriSystem in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of NutriSystem from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NutriSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum set a $60.00 target price on shares of NutriSystem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wunderlich reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of NutriSystem in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NutriSystem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

Shares of NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) traded up 0.56% on Friday, hitting $54.00. 584,659 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.14 and its 200-day moving average is $35.56. NutriSystem has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $55.40.

NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $108.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.20 million. NutriSystem had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 43.89%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts predict that NutriSystem will post $1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. NutriSystem’s payout ratio is currently 67.96%.

In other NutriSystem news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 4,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $212,396.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,154. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian Tierney sold 10,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total transaction of $494,751.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,710 shares of company stock worth $4,105,593 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NutriSystem by 349.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 288,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,556,000 after buying an additional 224,027 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NutriSystem during the third quarter valued at about $6,354,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NutriSystem by 619.4% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 242,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after buying an additional 208,806 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NutriSystem during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,113,000. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NutriSystem by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,056,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,057,000 after buying an additional 143,294 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NutriSystem

Nutrisystem, Inc (Nutrisystem) is a provider of weight management products and services, including nutritionally balanced weight loss programs, multi-day kits available at retail locations and digital tools to support weight loss. The Company’s program customers purchase monthly food packages containing four-week meal plan consisting supply of breakfasts, lunches, dinners and snacks and flex meal plan recipes, which they supplement with fresh fruits, vegetables and dairy.

