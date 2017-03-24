Numis Securities Ltd Reaffirms ” Hold” Rating for NEXT plc (NXT)

NEXT plc (LON:NXT)‘s stock had its ” hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd in a report released on Friday. They presently have a GBX 4,500 ($55.58) price target on the stock. Numis Securities Ltd’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.17% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded shares of NEXT plc to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 5,950 ($73.48) to GBX 5,300 ($65.46) in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Redburn Partners raised shares of NEXT plc to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NEXT plc in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NEXT plc in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($49.40) price objective on shares of NEXT plc in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,687.52 ($57.89).
NEXT plc (LON:NXT) traded down 1.36% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 4142.00. 676,504 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,902.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,536.42. NEXT plc has a one year low of GBX 3,550.00 and a one year high of GBX 5,715.00. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 6.01 billion.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.56) per share. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th.
In related news, insider Francis Salway acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,050 ($50.02) per share, for a total transaction of £50,625 ($62,523.16). Also, insider Jonathan Bewes acquired 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,832 ($47.33) per share, with a total value of £67,060 ($82,820.80). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $22,021,000.
About NEXT plc
NEXT plc is a United Kingdom-based retailer offering clothing, footwear, accessories and home products. The Company’s segments include NEXT Retail, a chain of over 500 stores in the United Kingdom and Eire; NEXT Directory, an online and catalogue shopping business with over four million active customers and international Websites serving approximately 70 countries; NEXT International Retail, with approximately 200 mainly franchised stores; NEXT Sourcing, which designs and sources NEXT branded products; Lipsy, which designs and sells Lipsy branded younger women’s fashion products, and Property Management, which holds properties and property leases which are sub-let to other segments and external parties.
