Numeric Investors LLC Takes Position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NFBK)

Numeric Investors LLC bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFBK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 15.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 15.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 8,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFBK) opened at 17.74 on Friday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $20.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average of $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $792.04 million, a PE ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 0.29.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Northfield Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 19.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post $0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Northfield Bancorp’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

In other Northfield Bancorp news, EVP William R. Jacobs sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $218,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gil Chapman sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,412 shares of company stock valued at $4,584,631 in the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Northfield Bancorp

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company for Northfield Bank (the Bank). Northfield Bank’s principal business consists of originating commercial real estate loans and multifamily real estate loans, purchasing investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as depositing funds in other financial institutions.

