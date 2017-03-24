Numeric Investors LLC Takes Position in Fastenal Company (FAST)

Numeric Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal Company by 2.5% in the third quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 36,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal Company by 11.2% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal Company by 50.5% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Consultant Network Inc. bought a new stake in Fastenal Company during the third quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal Company by 1.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) opened at 51.01 on Friday. Fastenal Company has a 1-year low of $37.70 and a 1-year high of $52.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.71 and its 200 day moving average is $45.96.

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Fastenal Company had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $947.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal Company will post $1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Fastenal Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Fastenal Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fastenal Company from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Avondale Partners upgraded shares of Fastenal Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. William Blair upgraded shares of Fastenal Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal Company from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.26.

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $501,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,606.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal Company

Fastenal Company is engaged in wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies. The Company is engaged in fastener distribution, and non-fastener maintenance and supply business. As of December 31, 2016, it distributed these supplies through a network of approximately 2,500 stores. Its customers are in the manufacturing and non-residential construction markets.

