Numeric Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,800 Unit Co. (UNT)

Numeric Investors LLC purchased a new position in Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Unit during the third quarter worth about $1,981,000. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in Unit during the third quarter worth about $1,109,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Unit by 4.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 67,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Unit during the third quarter worth about $7,074,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Unit by 35.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 9,690 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) opened at 22.06 on Friday. Unit Co. has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $30.63. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.14 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day moving average is $22.68.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. Unit had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 74.42%. The business earned $174.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Unit Co. will post $1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNT shares. KLR Group lowered shares of Unit from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Unit Company Profile

Unit Corporation is an oil and natural gas contract drilling company. The Company has operations in the exploration and production and mid-stream areas. The Company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling and Mid-Stream. It is primarily engaged in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties, the land contract drilling of natural gas and oil wells, and the buying, selling, gathering, processing and treating of natural gas.

